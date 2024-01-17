Charles Schwab reports weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is trending slightly down in premarket on Wednesday after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Here’s what CEO Bettinger said today

On the plus side, the multinational ended its financial year with a record $8.5 trillion worth of total client assets – a 21% increase versus last year.

2023 marked the fifth consecutive year for Charles Schwab to see its pre-tax margin on an adjusted basis above 40%. Walt Bettinger – its chief executive said in a press release today:

Through shifting views on trajectory of U.S. economy, persistent geopolitical unrest, and temporary disruption within regional banking sector, our “no trade-offs” value proposition continued to resonate with investors.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on $SCHW that’s down nearly 10% versus its recent high at writing.

Charles Schwab Q4 earning snapshot

Net income printed at $1.0 billion versus the year-ago $2.0 billion

Per-share earnings also declined from 51 cents to 97 cents

Adjusted EPS came in at 68 cents as per the press release

Revenue tanked 19% on a year-over-year basis to $4.45 billion

Consensus was of 49 cents of EPS on $4.49 billion in revenue

Other notable figures in the earnings report include an 11% decline in balance sheet to billion. But CEO Bettinger added on Wednesday:

The primary objective coming into 2023 was a successful Ameritrade conversion. By the end of the year, we had transitioned approximately 90% of client assets and accounts with no significant disruptions.

