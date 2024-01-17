Charles Schwab reports weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue

By:
on Jan 17, 2024
Listen
0Shares
  • Charles Schwab reported its financial results for the fourth quarter today.
  • Here's what its CEO Walter W. Bettinger II said in a press release on Wednesday.
  • Charles Schwab stock is currently down about 10% versus its recent high.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is trending slightly down in premarket on Wednesday after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Here’s what CEO Bettinger said today

Copy link to section

On the plus side, the multinational ended its financial year with a record $8.5 trillion worth of total client assets – a 21% increase versus last year.

2023 marked the fifth consecutive year for Charles Schwab to see its pre-tax margin on an adjusted basis above 40%. Walt Bettinger – its chief executive said in a press release today:

Through shifting views on trajectory of U.S. economy, persistent geopolitical unrest, and temporary disruption within regional banking sector, our “no trade-offs” value proposition continued to resonate with investors.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on $SCHW that’s down nearly 10% versus its recent high at writing.

Charles Schwab Q4 earning snapshot

Copy link to section
  • Net income printed at $1.0 billion versus the year-ago $2.0 billion
  • Per-share earnings also declined from 51 cents to 97 cents
  • Adjusted EPS came in at 68 cents as per the press release
  • Revenue tanked 19% on a year-over-year basis to $4.45 billion
  • Consensus was of 49 cents of EPS on $4.49 billion in revenue

Other notable figures in the earnings report include an 11% decline in balance sheet to billion. But CEO Bettinger added on Wednesday:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker

Looking to invest?

Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.

Ad

The primary objective coming into 2023 was a successful Ameritrade conversion. By the end of the year, we had transitioned approximately 90% of client assets and accounts with no significant disruptions.

Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

10/10

76% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
USA Earnings Reports Finance & Banking North America Services Stock Market World