Is Meme Moguls ($MGLS) attractive after Bitcoin ETFs approval?

BTC has been the talk of the market ever since the Securities & Exchange Commission of the United States finally announced its approval for the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

$100 billion could flow into cryptocurrencies in 2024

Copy link to section

Bitcoin is grabbing all the attention these days primarily because the exchange-traded funds enable large money managers to access the world’s top cryptocurrency.

Wealth management is currently a $30 trillion industry that could pour up to $100 billion into the Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, as per analysts at Standard Chartered. Anthony Pompliano of Pomp Investments also recently said:

Bitcoin is beginning to become a benchmark asset for younger generation. Most investors can’t beat benchmarks. So, adding new benchmark to your asset allocation is the only way to keep up.

The ETF driven flow of capital into Bitcoin is particularly significant because it will likely result in a meaningful increase in the price per coin.

And when Bitcoin rallies, the rest of the crypto market including the recently launched projects like Meme Moguls tends to follow in its footsteps.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Meme Moguls offers multiple ways to make money

Copy link to section

Meme Moguls is an up-and-coming platform that offers more than one way to its users to create an additional source of income.

First is an exciting play-to-earn ecosystem that enables you to go up against other moguls and become eligible for a bunch of rewards as long as you can beat them.

Secondly, Meme Moguls acts pretty much like an exchange for users to trade meme assets. Provided that you’re skilled as a trader, you can pick what you’re good at to make money out of this platform.

Then, of course, there’s staking if what you’re looking for is a passive source of income.

And lastly, Meme Moguls has a native meme coin of its own called the $MGLS. You can invest in it and benefit from the expected price appreciation in the coming months. To find out more about Meme Moguls and the $MGLS token, visit the project website on this link.

Owning $MGLS enables you to access exclusive features

Copy link to section

Note that owning $MGLS opens doors for you to a handful of exclusive features as well. These include exposure to NFTs and a few metaverse-related offerings.

Plus, you get to have a voice in terms of the direction that Meme Moguls takes moving forward because it’s a decentralised platform.

Meme Moguls has raised close to $1.7 million within a matter of weeks in its ongoing pre-sale. That’s an indication that the investment community is demanding $MGLS which typically is a good sign for the future prospects of a crypto coin.

The native Meme Moguls coin is priced at $0.0027 at writing with just 85 million coins to go before the next price bump. You can explore easy ways to invest in the $MGLS meme coin today on the Meme Moguls website here.

What else could be a tailwind for Meme Moguls ($MGLS)

Copy link to section

Meme Moguls and its native meme coin is all the more attractive for an investment considering the growth trajectory of the meme coins space in recent years.

Meme coins were worth pretty much nothing before the pandemic but had already evolved into a $20 billion market by the end of 2022. If the growth trend continues moving forward, having a position in $MGLS could offer rather lucrative returns.

Lastly, the native coin of Meme Moguls could benefit from other crypto tailwinds as well because meme or not, it’s a cryptocurrency at its core.

So, once the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to cut rates thereby boosting demand for the risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies in 2024, the $MGLS token could see an increase in capital inflow as well.

Remember that the Federal Open Market Committee has already signalled up to three rate cuts this year as Invezz reported here. Click here to dive deeper into Meme Moguls and the $MGLS token.