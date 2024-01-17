Shiba Inu (SHIB) market activity suggests impending recovery

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems ready for a revival as intense selling within the network diminishes. Its latest price actions show bulls reemerging. SHIB gained 0.41% on its weekly timeframe and 0.18% in the past day to trade at $0.000009558 during this writing.

SHIB 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Shiba Inu’s impending recovery

SHIB’s improving market activity indicates that the token could end its downward spiral. The 24-hour trading volume saw a 1.5% upsurge to $107,981,689. Further, on-chain indicators show that increased actions by the bulls amidst the current whale moves would shift SHIB’s trajectory to the upside.

The daily Relative Strength Indicates stands in the neutral region (46), and any additional buying strength could change the RSI’s course. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays optimistic signs as the MACD line is about to cross past the signal line.

Amplified whale movements

In another bullish development, Shiba Inu is witnessing massive whale actions. IntoTheBlock data shows large-scale SHIB transactions skyrocketed by a notable 651%. The sudden transfer surge led to 5.9 trillion Shiba Inu coins moved in 18 transactions only, each worth over $100K.

Source – IntoTheBlock

The huge transfers contributed to the improved trading volume.

However, Shiba Inu continues to mimic Bitcoin (BTC) and the broad market, as factors such as reduced burn rates and plunged Shibarium transactions dent the coin’s solo ride ambitions.

