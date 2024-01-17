The Hashgraph Association, Swirlds Labs launch the “Building on Hedera Course”

Hedera (HBAR), the proof-of-stake blockchain network powering Web3 innovation, is set to receive a major boost via a new initiative aimed at bringing more developers to the network.

On Wednesday, the non-profit organisation The Hashgraph Association and Swirlds Labs, a platform focused on accelerating development and adoption of Hedera, announced an educational course aimed at enabling individuals and enterprises to learn about the public blockchain and how to build on it.

The free “Building on Hedera Course” seeks to provide blockchain engineers, developers and enterprises a foundation towards Web3 innovation on Hedera, Swirlds Labs said in a blog post published on January 17.

Education paths and opportunities to build on Hedera

In a comment, The Hashgraph Association’s Kamal Youssefi said the “Building on Hedera Course” will offer NFT certificates to users who complete the program. In this way, companies can showcase a team member’s skills and qualifications. Youssefi added:

“The newly established educational structure aims to create an efficient and accessible process by which both new and existing developers can upskill in the use of Web3-specific technology.”

The Hashgraph Association and Swirlds Labs plan to add more courses and certifications to the program, aiming at providing a comprehensive understanding and knowledge base for engineers and developers learning about Hedera. This will ensure those that participate in the program receive all the skills and training they need.

Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder and co-CEO of Swirlds Labs, said:

“A strong community has a great need for education. This new Building on Hedera Course provides education paths and opportunities that are needed by those already in the community today, and also encourages others to explore what Hedera has to offer.”

The announcement of the course comes a day after Hedera announced that Hitachi America, Ltd. had joined the Hedera Council. Hitachi will bring its industrial solutions expertise to Hedera, helping to create proof-of-concepts for end-to-end supply chain and sustainability solutions to the HBAR blockchain in the next year.