Binance users want to serve Cristiano Ronaldo via X in a class-action lawsuit

Users of crypto exchange giant Binance, which filed a class-action lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo following his promotional deal with the exchange, now seek to use creative tactics to serve the soccer star.

The plaintiffs filed a motion on January 16, 2024, arguing the need to serve the player using alternative methods as the traditional platforms had failed. The proposed alternative methods include X (formerly Twitter), email, and website publications.

In their argument, the plaintiffs also said that serving the soccer star through these channels complied with international law and notified the defendant to respond to the lawsuit.

Challenges serving Ronaldo in Binance Lawsuit

The motion says there are no precise details about Ronaldo’s current address in Saudi Arabia. The plaintiffs argue that they can use the aforementioned alternative methods under the Hague Conventions.

They claim that since Ronaldo’s address is unknown, using digital platforms will equally give him a notice of the charges.

It is not the first time crypto plaintiffs have faced a challenge serving a celebrity. Last year, basketball player Shaquille O’Neal evaded being served a lawsuit following his promotion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

After months of evasion, O’Neal was served during a broadcast of a Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoff game held in Miami.

In Ronaldo’s recent case, the plaintiffs set up a dedicated website with all materials related to the case. They plan to use these materials to serve Ronaldo on digital platforms.

If the motion passes, the case documents will be sent “not only to the verified Twitter accounts of defendant Ronaldo but also to the email addresses of his domestic counsel involved in ongoing US federal litigation.”

Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance

The class-action lawsuit comes amid claims that Binance users suffered losses following Ronaldo’s marketing campaign with the exchange.

The lawsuit was filed on November 27, 2023. The plaintiffs claim that the soccer star also aided in the sale of unregistered securities with the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

The lawsuit also refers to guidance provided by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging celebrities to disclose they are being paid to promote crypto platforms and products. According to the plaintiffs, Ronaldo failed to disclose his paid partnership with the exchange.

Binance and Ronaldo secured a multi-year partnership deal in mid-2022. The deal also included launching a series of Ronaldo non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Binance NFT platform.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have partnered with celebrities severally. However, these partnerships do not always end well. Several celebrities, including O’Neal, Tom Brady, and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, were sued after the bankruptcy of FTX.