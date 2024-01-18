Google CEO warns of more layoffs in 2024

This time last year, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote to staff on the company’s blog, telling them that some 12,000 ‘Googlers’ would lose their jobs.

A difficult decision

In the post, entitled ‘A difficult decision to set us up for the future’, Pichai said that:

Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today. I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices.”

More staff cuts to come

Now, it seems that the tech titan is at it again. On January 18th, TechCrunch reported that Google had sent a memo to staff warning that further job cuts were likely coming soon.

So far this year, separate to this, Google/Alphabet has already laid off more than 1,000 workers.

Google speaks to Invezz

Responding to Invezz in our requests for comment, a Google spokesperson had this to say:

We’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead. To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”