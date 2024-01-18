Sanofi SA (EPA: SAN) has “perhaps the world’s best immunology pipeline”, says Paul Hudson – chief executive of the healthcare giant.

Sanofi stock has done well in recent months

On Thursday, he attributed recent strength in shares of the pharmaceutical firm partially to its “R&D Day” in December that discussed its “twelve assets in immunology” and their value for patients and shareholders.

The stock is being rewarded because Sanofi continues to be a “leader in rare diseases and vaccines” with a pipeline that has had its value increase by about five folds since the end of 2019, CEO Hudson added.

Sanofi is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter in early February. Consensus is for it to earn 94 cents a share versus 87 cents per share a year ago.

Shares of the French multinational have gained over 15% since late October.

CEO Hudson sees AI as an opportunity

Speaking with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Paul Hudson cheered the success that Sanofi has found in partnerships.

He also acknowledged artificial intelligence as an opportunity and confirmed that the healthcare giant has been involved with it since 2019.

We are doing structural biology with artificial intelligence. We are looking at undruggable targets. We are really becoming an AI-enabled, at scale big research and development company.

Quote of JPM Conference, "Some days I feel like we are a TechBio instead of biotech, we have seen such amazing returns on our investment in AI tools.” CEO of Sanofi — Raghu Gullapalli (@Bios4Action) January 11, 2024

All in all, he’s confident that Sanofi is well positioned particularly after the recent launch of three medicines. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on $SAN.