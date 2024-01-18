Solana meme token MYRO outshines PepeCoin (PEPE) in trading volume

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Solana-based meme crypto MYRO has attracted market attention as it flips the well-recognized PepeCoin (PEPE) in daily trading volume. As of 18 January, the former had its trading volume beyond $105M, well above PEPE’s $77M.

Further, the massive uptick matched a significant 65% price growth, showcasing MYRO’s increasing popularity within the meme token world.

MYRO outperformed PEPE in trading volume

MYRO has seen a quick and dramatic surge to be among the top meme coins within the Solana ecosystem, dethroning PEPE in 24-hr trading volume. Moreover, MYRO price saw a 65% jump, triggering optimism in the crypto world.

Meanwhile, MYOR’s surges come when Solana-based meme tokens, including Popcat and dogwifhat (WIF), witness amplified trader attention. Nonetheless, ByBit’s listing of MYRO-USDT contributed to altcoin’s recent rally.

According to the press release, ByBit will open deposits for MYOR on 18 January before listing on the following day. Meanwhile, enthusiasts can access withdrawal options starting 20 January.

MYRO price outlook

MYRO traded at $0.2362 at press time, up over 65% on its 24-hour price chart. Also, its daily trading volume skyrocketed 110% to $105,837,102 at press time.

Contrarily, PEPE lost 3.15% over the past day to hover at $0.000001177, while its 24-hour trading volume stands at $77,626,624 after a 13.12% increase.

As mentioned, MYRO flourished after news of listing on the well-known exchange ByBit, as the strategic move introduced another dimension for the alt’s trajectory.

Moreover, ByBit’s statement comes with Token Splash, a lucrative event allowing users to grab a share of MYOR’s 800K prize pool. Also, new individuals can share part of 700K coins by registering with the exchange, completing identity verification, and purchasing MYRO. Further, existing users can earn 40 tokens during the event through accumulation.