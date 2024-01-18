Stellar, Polkadot or Rebel Satoshi for 2024’s Top Gains?

As bullishness returns to the market, investors are looking for the top crypto to buy for significant gains in 2024. While Stellar (XLM) and Polkadot (DOT) are the already established best altcoins, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) has emerged as a new contender. Let’s dig deep and understand why experts have picked $RBLZ over known altcoins like XLM and DOT.

Stellar continues decline despite market euphoria & ecosystem growth

Copy link to section

Even as the market has shown immense strength in January 2024, the Stellar price has performed poorly. From a high of $0.133 on January 2, the alt has been declining substantially, losing 10.5% to trade at $0.119 as of January 14. The growth around the Stellar ecosystem has also failed to push the alt higher.

Stellar | Blockchain as a Means to Broaden Digital Financial Inclusion https://t.co/wrlG3Sh4Sr — Digital Assets Daily (@AssetsDaily) January 6, 2024

For example, on January 6, the project released an optimistic report titled Blockchain as a Means to Broaden Digital Financial Inclusion. On January 11, Stellar showcased how its Stellar Aid Assist program is empowering people. Apart from these developments, the approval of the BTC Spot ETF has failed to push the XLM price forward.

As a result, experts believe that the XLM token is going to drop further. They predict that the price will dip below $0.110 in the upcoming sessions..

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Polkadot loses gains to re-enter bearish territory

Copy link to section

DOT price welcomed 2024 with optimism as it rose to a high of $8.74 on January 2. However, as the market corrected, the token also witnessed a drop. By January 8, the Polkadot had dipped by 23.6% to trade at $6.67. However, with the BTC Spot ETF gaining approval on January 10, DOT price also bounced.

Polkadot rose 28% to $8.54 as of January 11 before dipping again. The digital coin has dipped by 12.7% to trade around $7.45. This topsy-turvy price action for DOT has occurred despite growth in the Polkadot ecosystem. For instance, StellaSwap announced the DOT Ignite, a liquidity program, on the Moonbeam Network, on January 12.

🎉 DOT Ignite is coming to @MoonbeamNetwork! 🔥



Starting next week, we're launching a liquidity program with @AcalaNetwork & @BifrostFinance to ignite excitement for @Polkadot's top LSDs! ✨



Here's a chance to put your $DOT in action & help secure the network 👇🧵#DOTIgnite pic.twitter.com/g2Pj22KJ0p — StellaSwap ☄️- Top DEX on Polkadot (@StellaSwap) January 12, 2024

Experts, however, predict a further downside below $7 for Polkadot prices in the coming months.

Rebel Satoshi rises 120% during ongoing presale

Copy link to section

Rebel Satoshi is a meme coin project inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto and Guy Fawkes. It aims to revolutionise the market and challenge market centralization. The rebellion of Rebel Satoshi is being brought about by its community of Recusant members.

Rebel Satoshi is building an ecosystem that would comprise a Rebels Artefact Vault, a staking pool, and a play-to-earn game. The key to the ecosystem is the ERC-20 standard $RBLZ token. Rebel Satoshi is targeting a $100 million market cap for the $RBLZ token.

The $RBLZ presale has entered the Monarchs Round 4 at $0.022 per token. Meanwhile, theprice has rallied by 120% from the beginning of the presale to the current value. By the time the presale ends, $RBLZ will surge 150% to $0.025 per token. The project will list the token on major DEXs for trading in February.

Hence, experts consider the $RBLZ token as the best crypto to invest in for top gains in 2024.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram