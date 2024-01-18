Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reports flat financial results

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

On January 18th, the latest financial results were announced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

As the world’s largest producer of semiconductors, which are used in the making of computers, electric cars and many clean energy solutions, the business could be poised to benefit greatly from investing trends in 2024.

Falling flat at the Q4 finish line

Copy link to section

Nevertheless, earnings fell way below expectations, according to the company in a statement:

Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue was essentially flat while net income and diluted EPS both decreased 19.3 percent.”

TSMC reported $19.62 billion in net revenue, an increase of over 13 percent, from $17.28 billion in Q3. This was within the firm’s prior guidance of between $18.8 billion and $19.6 billion in revenues.

Nevertheless, it was also a 1.5 percent decrease YoY from Q4 2022’s net revenue.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Net income and earnings

Copy link to section

TSMC also revealed consolidated revenue of NT$625.53 billion, net income of NT$238.71 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$9.21 (US$1.44 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter.

This was up from Q3 2023’s consolidated revenue of NT$546.73 billion, net income of NT$211.00 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$8.14 (US$1.29 per ADR unit) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Good margins

Copy link to section

The company’s gross margin was down marginally, from 54 percent in Q3 to 53 percent in Q4. However, its and operating margin increased marginally, from 41 percent in Q3, to 41.6 percent for Q4.

This was above expectations as per the company’s prior guidance, which remained at 51.5-53.5 percent for gross margin and 39.5 to 41.5 percent for operating margin throughout the 2023 FY.