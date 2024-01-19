Another Boeing plane had to make emergency landing

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is in focus this morning after another of its plane had to make an emergency landing due to engine malfunction.

Engine of a 747-8 caught fire

A cargo plane (747-8) of Atlas Air ended up with an engine on fire and had to make an emergency landing at MIA – the Miami International Airport late on Thursday.

The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA”, as per the cargo airline.

The news arrives just days after a Boeing plane of Alaska Airlines had to make an emergency landing after its window shattered at an altitude of 16,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into the aerospace giant following the incident (read more).

The agency will now investigate the Atlas Air episode as well, it confirmed on Friday.

747-8 uses GE branded engines

Boeing Co deferred comment this morning to Atlas Air. The 747-8 is powered by four GE branded engines. Geneal Electric is yet to comment on today’s incident as well.

The cargo plane that had to make an emergency landing last night was eight years old – as per the data from Flightradar24.

Boeing stopped producing the 747 in July of 2020 and delivered the last of it (freighter version) to Atlas Air in 2023.

BREAKING REPORT : ⚠️ Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 from Miami International Airport CATCHES FIRE MID AIR..



DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/Qk6QLZ6U7E — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 19, 2024

The New York listed giant is scheduled to report its quarterly results later this month. Consensus is for it to lose 71 cents a share versus $1.75 per share a year ago. $BA is currently down over 20% versus its high in December.