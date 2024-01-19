Crypto price prediction: Pullix (PLX), Celestia (TIA), Decentraland

Cryptocurrency prices had another difficult week as investors continued to sell the Bitcoin ETF news. Bitcoin retreated to a low of $41,000, much lower than last week’s high of near $50,000. Other coins like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano remained under pressure. This article will look at some of the key coins to watch during the weekend like Celestia (TIA), Decentraland (MANA), and Pullix.

Pullix forecast

Pullix continued to fire on all cylinders this week even as the crypto fear and greed index retreated. According to its website, Pullix has raised over $11 million in its token sale, making it one of the best-performing token sales of the year.

For starters, Pullix is a company that aims to change the cryptocurrency industry by disrupting the likes of Binance and Coinbase. It is an exchange that combines the power of centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The end product will be a hybrid platform that solves some of the challenges that these exchanges have. For example, it will have low slippage by having advanced liquidity inthe ecosystem.

Further, the company will have $PLX, a trade-to-earn cryptocurrency. Holders of the token will earn some money depending on the profits that it will make. They will also receive commission discounts when they shop in the ecosystem.

While the CEX and DEX ecosystems are highly saturated, analysts believe that there is a room for an advanced company that has better features. You can read the Pullix white paper here.

Celestia (TIA) price forecast

Celestia, a modular blockchain platform, has been one of the best-performing players in the crypto industry. TIA has surged by almost 700%, giving it a market cap of over $2.8 billion, making it one of the biggest networks in the crypto industry.

Turning to the 4H chart, we see that the TIA token price has been in a strong upward trend, and this week, it jumped to a record high of $20.32. It then pulled back and retested the key support level at $16.37. The token is inside the ascending channel shown in purple and is slightly above the 50-period moving average.

Therefore, the outlook for the coin is bullish, with the initial target being the psychological level at $19.0. A move below the support at $16.37 will invalidate the bullish view.

Decentraland price prediction

Decentraland MANA has been under pressure lately as activity in its ecosystem has waned. As a result, the token retreated from the December high of $0.6062 and reached a low of $0.3958 last week.

It has now bounced back and crossed the key resistance at $0.4340, the lowest swing on January 3rd. The coin has moved slightly above the 50-period moving average and formed a small inverse head and shoulders pattern.

Therefore, the outlook for MANA is mildly bullish, with the next price to watch being at $0.50. A move below $0.44 will invalidate the bullish view.