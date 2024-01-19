Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) ETF suffers billions in outflows
- GBTC ETF faces over $2B outflows in a week, triggering 1 to 0.5% discount.
- Fidelity's FBTC joins BlackRock's IBIT with $1B+ inflows in 5 days.
- High GBTC fee, market dynamics challenge Grayscale amid ETF competition.
In the latest developments in the crypto market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) ETF is facing significant challenges, with billions of dollars in outflows over the past week.
Grayscale’s struggle is underscored by the rise of competing funds and a complex interplay of fees and market dynamics.
Fidelity and BlackRock surpass $1B inflows in five daysCopy link to section
Fidelity’s FBTC spot bitcoin ETF has made headlines by swiftly joining BlackRock’s IBIT as the second fund to attract more than $1 billion in inflows within the initial five days of trading. In total 77,367.6 BTC have flowed into the different spot bitcoin ETFs.
Bitwise follows in third place with $395.5 million in inflows. Ark Invest/21Shares and Invesco trail behind with $320.9 million and $194.9 million, respectively. This influx of capital into these funds highlights the growing interest and investment in Bitcoin ETFs, signalling a shift in investor sentiment toward digital assets.
Grayscale struggles amidst massive outflowsCopy link to section
In stark contrast, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) ETF has experienced a significant exodus of funds. Over the past week, a staggering 51,490.6 BTC (over $2.085 billion) has exited the GBTC, with Thursday alone witnessing outflows of $579.6 million.
It is worth noting that Grayscale’s ETF seems to have attracted zero inflows in the last five days; only seeing outflows.
This trend has resulted in GBTC facing a discount of 1% to 0.5%, while other ETFs maintain a premium of around 0.5%.
The high 1.5% fee associated with GBTC compared to its counterparts with a 0.25% fee may be a contributing factor to this outflow. Despite the broader market receiving net inflows, GBTC’s struggles have created a challenging environment for the once-dominant fund. Grayscale’s decision to maintain the 1.5% fee, possibly as a calculated move, raises questions about the fund’s future and its ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics.
As Fidelity and BlackRock lead the way with over $1 billion in inflows each, Grayscale’s GBTC faces an uphill battle in retaining investor confidence. The ongoing competition and the evolving dynamics of the cryptocurrency market will likely shape the fate of these ETFs in the coming weeks.
The contrasting fortunes of Fidelity and BlackRock against the struggles of Grayscale’s GBTC highlight the fast-paced and dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market.
