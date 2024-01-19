Manta Network (MANTA) faces money laundering allegations following Binance listing

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The layer2 platform Manta Network encounters scrutiny following money laundering accusations in South Korea. The allegations emerged after the asset attained listing on exchanges Binance, KuCoin, and Bithumb.

Manta Network suffered a DDoS attack within 24 hours after debuting on these trading platforms, sparking money laundering assertions.

#Manta team dumping their tokens 👇



Manta Network is suspected of money laundering through Bithumb on the day of listing.



2M $MANTA transferred to personal wallet of MANTA’s Korean BD



2M $MANTA was deposited into Bithumb deposit wallet, accounting for more than 75% of… pic.twitter.com/RbpkQ8alOB — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) January 19, 2024

Manta Network under scrutiny

The blockchain faced money laundering accusations after a transaction where Manta Network’s Korean Business Development (BD) representative received nearly 2 million tokens in his wallet. The transfer happened on the same day MANTA achieved the Binance listing.

Afterward, the investors deposited 2 million MANTA coins into Bithumb, which accounted for more than 75% of Bithumb’s overall circulation volume. Further, MANTA price on the exchanges surged over 100x five minutes after listing, propelling the alt to $2.26.

The dramatic moves didn’t end here. Korean BD sold all 2 million tokens, accruing around $5.16M. He then converted the proceeds to 2094.7 Ether. Moreover, Etherscan data shows the trader sent the Ethereum coins to his wallet.

Manta Network counters the claims

BD’s transactions triggered alarms within the cryptocurrency world, considering South Korea’s stiff money laundering policies. Nonetheless, sources show Manta Network has denied the allegations. The project revealed an upcoming subsidiary in South Korea.

The network stated that its tokenomics model allowed it to allocate some funds to BD. Further, it confirmed plans to expand its Asian presence with another branch in Hong Kong.

MANTA price

The alt reacted to the accusation with a bearish move. MANTA lost over 5% over the past day to a press time price of $2.19.

MANTA 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Manta Network’s market capitalization hovered at $533.99 million, whereas the trading volume saw a swift uptick, with MANTA worth more than $1.2B traded within 24 hours.