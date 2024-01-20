Huobi Token (HT) undergoes transformative shift amid ecosystem upgrade, rebrands to HTX
- Huobi exchange reveals plans to rebrand Huobi token (HT) to HTX.
- Holders can voluntarily participate in the conversion process.
- HT's price dipped after the announcement, reflecting selling momentum.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Justin Sun’s exchange Huobi has revealed significant innovations within its ecosystem, including the conversion of the local coin Huobi Token (HT) to HTX. Meanwhile, the announcement outlined various changes, including an option for holders to participate in the token conversion and HTX DAO (HTX) listing.
The exchange’s strategic move aims to revolutionize the Huobi network and remodel the user benefits structure.
Huobi Token transforms to HTXCopy link to section
The press release detailed that users could sign in to their HTX accounts from 22 January 2024 and convert their HT assets to HTX. Holders have up to 20 January 2025 to exchange the coins. Moreover, users who transform more assets earlier will enjoy lucrative conversion rates.
Furthermore, renaming HT presents multiple benefits for holders. The exchange will replace the current benefit structure with a new HTX model starting 2 February 2024. Also, traders will enjoy a 5% deduction on futures trading charges and a 25% spot trading fee discount.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Meanwhile, the trading platform will open HTX deposits on 20 January 2024, whereas the conversion option will be open from 22 January 2024 at 8:00UTC. That offers HT holders a chance to usher in the new coin seamlessly.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Huobi Token price outlookCopy link to section
HT reacted negatively to the latest announcement, losing around 12% on its 24-hour price chart to hover at $1.87 during this writing. Further, bears appear to control the trends.
The Relative Strength Index plummeted well below the 50-neutral region to 29.21, indicating amplified selling activities. Also, HT’s daily trading volume declined by 25% to approximately $23 million.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.