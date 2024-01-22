Everlodge (ELDG): A 100x real estate NFT marketplace allowing fractional ownership

Just what would you do with $100? Probably a lot, but not when it comes to real estate investment. If you were to take a slice of the $280 trillion sector size, you will be required to cough a sizable amount. Given the huge capital outlays required, real estate has become unattainable to the majority. The good news is that you no longer have to set up large amounts to own real estate. With just $100, you can own a piece of the once-luxury market and grow it with Everlodge. The token also offers a chance to grow an investment by up to 100 times.

Actualising fractional property ownership with Everlodge

Everlodge is a blockchain-enabled real estate marketplace that enables fractional ownership of property. The platform lets investors own a portion of vacation homes, town villas, and hotels from as low as $100. Let’s use a hypothetical scenario.

Assume a luxury villa in New York is valued at $10 million. An NFT is minted from the property and fractionalised into 100,000 units. In this example, each fraction will be valued at $100. Using Everlodge, you can own a fraction of the $10 million luxury villa for just $100.

The exciting bit with Everlodge is that every transaction and data is securely maintained. So, transparency is maintained, and there is no risk of loss as a smart contract backs data. What’s more? If the value of the real estate increases, you get a share of the new property value.

What is the unique opportunity of Everlodge?

The obvious opportunity for investing in Everlodge is getting a share of the attractive real estate sector. You can invest from anywhere, gaining exposure to some of the world’s most attractive property markets.

Everlodge also unlocks other opportunities in the real estate sector. Investors can use their co-owned properties as collateral for loans. This unlocks massive liquidity from a global pool of investors, making Everlodge attractive. Borrowers can access quick, safe, and convenient financing through blockchain, while lenders earn interest.

There are passive income opportunities from Everlodge Rewards Club. The feature allows investors to earn free nightly stays on platform listed hotels and properties. If one doesn’t want to use their vacations, they can profitably list them on Everlodge or other booking sites.

Looking to play a role in the growth of the Everlodge ecosystem? The platform makes it possible to stake the native token for a fixed monthly interest income. Users are also entitled to an interest bonus for providing liquidity on the property launchpad.

Is Everlodge a 100x investment?

Real estate is an old age sector but gets better each day. The sector is expected to grow by 5.2% by 2030. The opportunity for Everlodge lies in taping the growth potential and revolutionising how the market operates. Everlodge is expected to win big through its blockchain angle. Consequently predictions are that its native token could explode up to 100x. Why?

$ELDG will be the utility token on the Everlodge ecosystem. The token is the payment currency and medium of exchanging value through staking, lending, and rewards. As more investors join the ecosystem, the demand for $ELDG will grow, unlocking value.

While a 100x gain for $ELDG is speculative, it is attainable. Tokens of noble projects have risen and exceeded the estimates, making the predictions realistic.

Should you buy Everlodge in the presale?

Everlodge is offered through a presale, where the token’s price rises at every stage. The token is currently valued at $0.029 from the initial $0.01 offering. Buying on presale is advantageous since one acquires attractively priced tokens. Investing in the early stages is beneficial for investors looking to lock in value before the token increases.