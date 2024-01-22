Sony cancels $10 billion merger plans with Zee in India, legal battle looms

Japan’s Sony Group has made the decision to abandon its plans for a $10 billion merger with India’s Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS), setting the stage for a legal showdown between the two companies due to their failure to finalize a deal that was poised to reshape India’s media landscape.

The collapse of this ambitious merger, aimed at creating a media powerhouse in India’s content-hungry market, has injected a new level of uncertainty for TV broadcaster Zee, especially as competition in the industry continues to intensify.

Disney (DIS.N) has seized the opportunity and is now actively seeking to merge its Indian businesses with the media assets of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance (RELI.NS), with the goal of forming one of India’s largest entertainment empires.

Sony, in an official statement, cited unmet “closing conditions” as the reason behind the merger’s demise, despite their “good faith discussions” with Zee. The companies were unable to reach an agreement on extending the deadline, which was set for January 21.

What Sony said

Expressing their disappointment, Sony stated, “After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed… We remain committed to growing our presence in this vibrant and fast-growing market.”

In response, Zee informed Indian stock exchanges that Sony is seeking $90 million in termination fees for alleged breaches of the merger agreement and is invoking arbitration for emergency interim relief. Zee vehemently denies all claims made by Sony and intends to take appropriate legal action.

While neither Sony nor Zee provided specific details on the unfulfilled conditions, the merger faced a critical obstacle in determining who would lead the combined company. Zee had proposed CEO Punit Goenka as the leader, but Sony raised concerns after Goenka became the subject of an investigation by India’s market regulator.

However, Zee clarified on Monday that Goenka had agreed to step down in the interest of the merger.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred Goenka from holding directorships at any listed company, alleging his involvement in diverting Zee’s funds to other listed entities within the group.

Goenka denied the allegations, and an Indian tribunal lifted the ban in October, with the stipulation that he would cooperate with any regulatory investigations.

Goenka, who was attending the grand opening of a Lord Ram temple in India’s Ayodhya city, interpreted the collapse of the Sony deal as “a sign from the Lord” and expressed his commitment to strengthening his company for the benefit of stakeholders.

Zee’s falling revenues

Zee currently faces challenges with declining advertising revenue and reduced cash reserves, which dropped to 2.48 billion rupees in the six months ending September 30, compared to 5.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

Despite incurring “one-time and recurring costs” in preparation for the Sony deal, Zee will now shift its focus to evaluating both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

With a diverse portfolio of channels spanning news and entertainment in Hindi and other languages, Zee has been a household name in India for years. It was established in 1992 by Subhash Chandra, the father of Goenka, often referred to as the “Father of Indian Television.”

The failure of the Zee-Sony merger is seen as a disappointment for shareholders, as it had the potential to significantly alter industry dynamics, according to Hetal Dalal, President and Chief Operating Officer of Institutional Investor Advisory Services.

Sony anticipates no material impact on its year-end estimates for March, as the merger was not factored into its outlook.

Zee’s shares have declined approximately 8% since the merger was initially announced in September 2021.