Tokenized securities firm Ondo Finance (ONDO) ventures into Asia Pacific market

On-chain finance platform Ondo Finance joins the Asia Pacific market in a landmark move. The company offers tokenized securities and will likely capitalize on APAC’s increasing interest in cryptocurrencies as it eyes global expansion.

🚨Ondo Finance Expands to Asia Pacific, Bringing Tokenized US Assets to the Region



Tokenized securities leader Ondo Finance is setting its sights on Asia Pacific, opening its first office in the region. This move aims to simplify access to key US assets like Treasuries and money… pic.twitter.com/mpu6BPUs5Q — CRUXX | Crypto News (@Coin_CRUXX) January 22, 2024

Further, the significant move matches factors like surged demand for U.S. assets and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Ondo Finance enters Asia Pacific market

Copy link to section

Ondo Finance wants to venture into the Asia Pacific region to satisfy the area’s diverse investor base and soaring interest in advanced financial products. The company commands around 40% of tokenized securities’ global market cap.

Ondo Finance’s venture into APAC comes as cryptos gain global attention. Thus, the firm establishes itself as a primary player in facilitating access to tokenized U.S.-based assets.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Ashwin Khosa will lead this move as the region’s Vice President of Business Development. Khosa has immense experience working with leading institutions like Bitfinex, Tether, and Citi, and his deep knowledge of the APAC market and expertise would be crucial to Ondo’s success.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Understanding Ondo Finance

Copy link to section

Based in the United States, Ondo Finance is a tech firm that aims to democratize the financial sector with tokenized securities. The firm has worked with leading corporates like Morgan Stanley and BlackRock and enjoys backing from renowned venture capital entities such as Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund, and Pantera Capital.

Ondo Finance founder and CEO Nathan Allman has propelled the firm’s growth and commitment to providing tokenized assets that offer exposure to United States products. Currently, it has USDY, OUSG, and OMMF as its tokenized offerings.

In conclusion, Ondo Finance remains poised for success amid its Asia Pacific entry (considering the region’s massive potential). That would translate to significant growth for the company and ONDO’s price.