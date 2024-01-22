Tokenized securities firm Ondo Finance (ONDO) ventures into Asia Pacific market
- Ondo Finance enters the Asia Pacific region in a strategic move.
- The company will likely benefit from increasing crypto interest in APAC.
- ONDO token remains poised for substantial growth.
On-chain finance platform Ondo Finance joins the Asia Pacific market in a landmark move. The company offers tokenized securities and will likely capitalize on APAC’s increasing interest in cryptocurrencies as it eyes global expansion.
Further, the significant move matches factors like surged demand for U.S. assets and evolving regulatory landscapes.
Ondo Finance enters Asia Pacific marketCopy link to section
Ondo Finance wants to venture into the Asia Pacific region to satisfy the area’s diverse investor base and soaring interest in advanced financial products. The company commands around 40% of tokenized securities’ global market cap.
Ondo Finance’s venture into APAC comes as cryptos gain global attention. Thus, the firm establishes itself as a primary player in facilitating access to tokenized U.S.-based assets.
Ashwin Khosa will lead this move as the region’s Vice President of Business Development. Khosa has immense experience working with leading institutions like Bitfinex, Tether, and Citi, and his deep knowledge of the APAC market and expertise would be crucial to Ondo’s success.
Understanding Ondo FinanceCopy link to section
Based in the United States, Ondo Finance is a tech firm that aims to democratize the financial sector with tokenized securities. The firm has worked with leading corporates like Morgan Stanley and BlackRock and enjoys backing from renowned venture capital entities such as Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund, and Pantera Capital.
Ondo Finance founder and CEO Nathan Allman has propelled the firm’s growth and commitment to providing tokenized assets that offer exposure to United States products. Currently, it has USDY, OUSG, and OMMF as its tokenized offerings.
In conclusion, Ondo Finance remains poised for success amid its Asia Pacific entry (considering the region’s massive potential). That would translate to significant growth for the company and ONDO’s price.
