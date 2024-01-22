Zscaler is reportedly in talks to buy Avalor

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) are up 4.0% on Monday following a report that the cloud security company is in talks to buy Avalor.

How much could Zscaler spend on Avalor?

The $36 billion company based out of San Jose, California is willing to spend between $250 million to $350 million on the potential acquisition, as per a Calcalist report over the weekend.

Zscaler is yet to comment on the news. But Raanan Raz – the chief executive of Avalor said in a statement to Calcalist today:

We are an excellent company and receive acquisition offers all the time. We are continuing full speed ahead.

The report arrives more than a month after Zscaler Inc reported its financial results for the first quarter that handily topped Street estimates.

Zscaler has a history of buying Israeli startups

Note that it’s not the first time that Zscaler Inc has shown interest in buying an Israeli startup.

In April of 2021, the Nasdaq-listed firm spent some $40 million to acquire Trustdome to expand its footprint in cloud security posture management (CSPM). It also bought Canonic Security – a platform that minimises risk of SAAS supply chain attacks last year for $50 million.

In 2023, Avalor also announced $30 million in funding including a TCV-led $25 million Series A in which Salesforce Ventures participated as well.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler Inc that have close to tripled versus its 52-week low in last May.