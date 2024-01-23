Embattled 3M beats expectations in financial results, but still loses the war

On January 23rd, Post Its and safety equipment creator 3M (the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company) reported above-expectations financial results, considering the ongoing costs of the company’s combat arms earplug settlement.

The results included an adjusted operating income margin of 20.3 percent, and a loss per share of $12.63 and operating margin of minus 27.9 percent includes the previously announced settlements for CAE and PWS in the United States regarding PFAS, resulting in a pre-tax charges of $4.3 billion and $10.5 billion, respectively, negatively impacting EPS by a total of $20.39.

Silver linings

They did, however, also include an adjusted free cash flow of $2 billion, up 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) and an operating cash flow also sitting at $2 billion (three percent higher YoY).

Its adjusted EPS that was also up 11 percent year-on-year and adjusted operating income margin which were up 1.8 percentage points year-on-year.

Sales, also declined less than expected: down 0.8 percent YoY to $8 billion, and adjusted sales down just 0.3 percent in total.

A strong year?

Nevertheless, 3M was happy with the results, saying in a statement that:

‘The fourth quarter capped a strong year for 3M,’ said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. “Throughout 2023, we executed our priorities and delivered on our commitments – including expanding underlying operating margins and cash flow. We initiated actions to restructure our organisation and simplify our supply chain, while progressing our Health Care spin and addressing legal matters.”

These ‘legal matters’, namely the combat arms earplug settlement and also the public water systems settlement, took a sizable chunk out of investors’ earnings, subtracting $5.94 and $14.45 from the EPS for the year respectively, leaving 3M investors with a loss of -12.63 per share for 2023, where they had instead had $10.18 EPS in 2022.

The financial results at a glance:

Sales of $8.0 billion, down 0.8 percent year-on-year, with organic sales decline of 1.9 percent year-on-year.

Adjusted sales of $7.7 billion, down 0.3 percent year-on-year with adjusted organic sales decline of 1.4 percent year-on-year.

Operating cash flow of $2.0 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year; adjusted free cash flow of $2.0 billion, up 18 percent year-on-year.

3M returned $828 million to shareholders via dividends.

3M’s 2024 outlook

The company also provided its 2024 outlook for Q1 and beyond in the same release. These were:

Adjusted total sales growth in the range of 0.25 to 2.25 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales 3 growth of flat to up 2 percent

growth of flat to up 2 percent Adjusted EPS in the range of $9.35 to $9.75.

Adjusted operating cash flow of $6.5 to $7.1 billion, contributing to 95 to 105 percent adjusted free cash flow conversion