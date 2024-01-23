India overtakes Hong Kong to become world’s fourth largest stock market

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

India’s stock market has surpassed Hong Kong’s in total market capitalization, marking the first time this milestone has been achieved.

According to data from Bloomberg, the total value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached an impressive $4.33 trillion as of the close of Monday’s trading session, surpassing Hong Kong’s market capitalization of $4.29 trillion.

This significant development has elevated India to the rank of the world’s fourth-largest equity market.

This achievement of crossing the $4 trillion mark was attained on December 5, with approximately half of this surge occurring within the past four years, as highlighted in the report.

What is fuelling India’s stock market boom?

India’s stock market is experiencing a surge, driven by a combination of factors, including a growing base of retail investors and robust corporate earnings.

India has emerged as an attractive alternative to China, drawing global capital and companies due to its stable political environment and a consumption-driven economy that ranks among the fastest-growing globally, as reported.

China’s appeal as a global growth engine has seen a decline, presenting an opportunity for India to shine in the international financial landscape.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, has faced a historic downturn, primarily attributed to stringent anti-Covid-19 measures in Beijing, regulatory crackdowns, a crisis in the property sector, and escalating geopolitical tensions with the West, as noted in the report.

China’s weakening appeal

The rise of Indian stocks stands in stark contrast to the challenges faced by Hong Kong’s financial market. China’s appeal as a global growth engine has diminished significantly, leading to a substantial downturn in equities.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks collectively lost over $6 trillion in total market value since reaching their peak in 2021, according to the report.

Hong Kong’s role as a prominent hub for initial public offerings (IPOs) has waned amid the ongoing turmoil, as mentioned in the report.

The combination of these factors has resulted in India’s ascent as a major player in the global equity market, while Hong Kong grapples with its economic challenges.