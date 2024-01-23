Netflix misses earnings estimates in Q4

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trending up in extended hours on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Investors are cheering also because the streaming giant came in above Street estimates for net new subscribers.

Netflix ended its recent quarter with 260.8 million subscribers versus 256 million expected. The streaming giant said in its letter to shareholders today:

There’s plenty of room for growth ahead as streaming expands … Our healthy top-line growth reflects benefits of paid sharing, recent price changes, strength of our underlying business driven by a strong slate.

Netflix stock is now up more than 45% versus its low in mid-October.

Netflix issues upbeat guidance

$NFLX is being rewarded also because the management issued upbeat guidance on Tuesday. The mass media behemoth is now calling for a 16% growth in revenue in its fiscal Q1 on better subscriber growth than the same quarter last year.

Note that Netflix is currently in the midst of a crackdown on password sharing and creating ads as a new source of revenue. Its letter to shareholders also reads:

We’ll continue to invest in and build our ads business. We expect strong growth in 2024. Our aim is to make ads a more substantial revenue stream that contributes to sustained, healthy revenue.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Netflix stock.

Netflix Q4 earnings snapshot

Earned $938 million versus the year-ago $55 million

Per-share earnings also climbed from 12 cents to $2.11

Revenue jumped 12.5% year-over-year to $8.83 billion

Consensus was $2.22 a share on $8.71 billion in revenue

On Tuesday, Netflix also said it will start to stream WWE Raw from 2025 (find out more).

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel talks about the #WWERAW moving to #Netflix deal.pic.twitter.com/vVTL2GxtBq — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) January 23, 2024