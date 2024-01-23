Plug Power stock just popped 20%: find out why

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) made a bunch of positive announcements on an investor call on Tuesday. Its shares are up roughly 20% at writing.

Copy link to section

The hydrogen fuel cells company has completed a term-sheet negotiation with the United States Department of Energy for a loan facility worth $1.6 billion. According to Andy Marsh – the chief executive of Plug Power:

This funding will support development, construction, and ownership of up to six hydrogen-production facilities, significantly advancing green-hydrogen deployment in the U.S.

Note that the energy company has been struggling with liquidity issues in recent months.

It announced plans of a $1.0 billion stock sale last week after issuing a going-concern warning in December. Plug Power stock is currently down over 80% versus its 52-week high.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Why else is Plug Power stock trending up?

Copy link to section

Plug Power stock is rallying also because the chief executive told investors on the call today that the hiring freeze remains in place and the company “will use attrition to naturally lower payroll costs”.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Nasdaq-listed firm plans on lifting prices materially “across all our offerings” as well. Also on Tuesday, Plug Power said production of liquid hydrogen at its plant in Georgia is now live.

The aforementioned facility is designed to produce 15 tons of liquid electrolytic hydrogen per day – that makes it the biggest electrolyser in the United States.

$PLUG is expected to lose 31 cents a share in its current financial quarter versus 38 cents per share a year ago.