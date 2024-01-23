VeChain (VET) integrates with Ledger Live for seamless token management

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Blockchain network VeChain has integrated with Ledger Live to offer users a secure and convenient way of managing their VET assets. That has catalyzed surged optimism among enthusiasms.

Big news for #Vechain fans! As the latest addition to Ledger Live, @vechainofficial is making it easier than ever to manage your #VET securely and sustainably. No third-party hassle, just direct control. #crypto #sustainability https://t.co/GfdH3plxcm — Marcel Knobloch aka Collin Brown (@CollinBrownXRP) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the latest addition marks a crucial step within the cryptocurrency market. VeChain users will have complete control over their assets without the need for third-party participants. Managing VET has never been this smooth.

Ledger Live users will enjoy a lucrative experience with advanced security functionalities, ensuring increased custody offerings for VET and Vethor (VTHO) coins.

VeChain celebrated the full integration by appreciating the involved developers. Moreover, the event showcases the project’s dedication to offering users a secure and enhanced digital assets management experience.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Boosting VeChain usability & accessibility

Copy link to section

Besides joining forces with Ledger Live, VeChain has also integrated with Ledger Live’s fiat on-ramp Coinfy to enable easy purchase and management of VTHO tokens. That improves the ecosystem’s usability and accessibility.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

VeChain’s latest development indicate the team’s dedication to innovation and ecosystem development. The Ledger Live & Coinfy integration marks a substantial step toward making the crypto more accessible and usable.

Moreover, VeChain remains at the forefront of ensuring environmental sustainability. The Proof-of-Stake project collaborated with Oxford University to promote educational innovation and ecology-friendly blockchain technologies.

#VeChain announces a strategic collaboration with Oxford University to advance blockchain technology and its applications. 🧬



This partnership🤝 signifies a major leap in blockchain adoption. Additionally, VeChain introduces smart contract wallets, utilizing Account Abstraction… — CryptoPulse (@SgmTrade1) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile VET prices mirror the broad market outlook, painting its daily chart red following a more than 6% 24-hour dip. Massive bearish actions in the overall crypto world and negative news such as latest Vechain X account hack contributed to VET’s current downward stance. Nevertheless, the significant developer action and improving market cues will aid the altcoin’s long-term recovery