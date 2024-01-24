Blocktrade unveils an instant crypto payments solution with SkAi2

Blocktrade has partnered with SKAi2 to bring crypto payments to shops quickly. This feature will allow retailers to accept payments in multiple cryptocurrencies, which are then automatically converted into euros and deposited into their accounts.

This offering will be possible via the Blocktrade mobile app. The app will support more than 60 different cryptocurrencies for payments.

As an incentive to users, a 5% cashback will apply when using specific cryptocurrencies to make purchases. An additional cashback of up to 25% will also apply to purchases made with the Blocktrade token, BTEX.

SKAi2 has stood out in fintech by allowing merchants to accept payments made with fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Instant Crypto Payments Solution

Cryptocurrency payments are not a new phenomenon. Several platforms have launched crypto payments for both online and physical purchases. However, the Blocktrade feature stands out as it is an instant payment solution.

Blocktrade is pioneering a “Pay with Blocktrade” solution for retailers to accept crypto payments instantly. This ensures retailers are not exposed to the risk of volatile crypto prices.

Blocktrade’s CEO, Christian Niedermueller, noted that Pay with Blocktrade would integrate cryptocurrencies in everyday transactions. The integration will mark a significant step towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

“We are combining innovative payment terminal hardware with cutting-edge software to provide a simple solution for merchants and an engaging experience for consumers,” Niedermueller said.

Our efforts are breaking new ground in the crypto industry, signaling our commitment to redefining how digital assets integrate into mainstream commerce.

Blocktrade is releasing this new solution under the Blocktrade 4.0 update. The company expects the payment solution to hit 10,000 merchants globally by the end of Q1 2024 and 100,000 merchants by the end of the year.

A More Efficient Payments Method

The payments will be processed as efficiently as those made with traditional methods like credit and debit cards. However, the crypto payments will add more value to retailers and their customers as the crypto funds will instantly be deposited into the merchant’s account. With credit and debit cards, payments could take days to process.

Pay with Blocktrade will be among the fastest, easiest, and safest ways for retailers to make cryptocurrency payments. The transactions will be processed in around 10 seconds.

The solution is a win-win for both retailers and consumers. Retailers will have more cryptocurrency payment options at their disposal. On the other hand, consumers can use their crypto holdings in the real world to pay for goods and services via the Blocktrade mobile app.

The Blocktrade solution stands out because it is fast, robust, and reliable. Moreover, it will ensure retailers are not affected by the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies because of the automatic conversion to fiat.

