Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Today, iconic computing company IBM announced its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results.

IBM’s revenue increased, as did its profits, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Ahead of the announcement, expectations from the market reflected the assumption that IBM would continue to focus on its software in order to better position it for a coming AI cash cow, which is not yet bearing fruit.

Great expectations?

Copy link to section

The reported results were broadly in line with market expectations.

Specifically, analysts expected overall revenue of around $63.5 billion in 2023, a growth of almost three percent YoY, and $17.3 billion for Q4 specifically, of which over $7.5 billion would come from software sales.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Market participants also expected that software sales would be up five percent, while items like hardware and infrastructure would be down.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The IBM share price

Copy link to section

Today, ahead of the 5pm IBM earnings webcast (Eastern Time), the company’s share price was up, trading at between $172.02 and $173.94 in the US pre-market, higher from the previous day’s close of $172.80.