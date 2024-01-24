MATIC/USDT is likely to continue the bearish trend from the 0.7600 resistance level

MATIC/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Sell MATIC/USDT

Entry price: 0.7600

Stop loss: 0.7900

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: 0.7400

Take profit 2: 0.7100

Take profit 3: 0.6700

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 12%

Maximum loss: 4%

MATIC/USDT chart and technical analysis

MATIC/USDT is in a bearish trend and the price almost dropped 28% in the last two weeks. Currently, the price is making a correction and will likely retest the 0.7600 resistance level before heading for new lows.

The 0.7600 is a key resistance level from where the price will possibly continue the decline and drop to new lows. There is a fair value gap and bearish order block block around the 0.7600 resistance level.

I will recommend waiting for the price to retrace to the 0.7600 resistance level for short entry and the advised target for this trade is below the recent low.

MATIC/USDT fundamental analysis

Fundamentally, the overall crypto market is under bearish pressure. Usually, when the market ranges it prepares for more drop.

There are no major news events that could impact the price of MATICUSDT significantly, and the market will probably follow the price action.

MATIC network to Tether trade idea takeaways

