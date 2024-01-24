Nvidia and Equinix just partnered on AI supercomputers
- Nvidia announced to have partnered with Equinix on Wednesday.
- Here's what the two companies launched together today.
- Nvidia stock has now more tripled over the past 52 weeks.
Shares of Nvidia Corp are in the green this morning after the chipmaker announced to have teamed up with Equinix Inc on AI supercomputers.
Details of Nvidia-Equinix partnershipCopy link to section
The private cloud-based service will enable businesses to own systems that can run custom generative artificial intelligence models.
Nvidia has trained employees of the data centres company in building and operating its systems. The deal is equally valuable to both companies since corporate customers will pay Nvidia for its systems and Equinix for its staff to build then and run them.
The news arrives only days after the semiconductor behemoth announced three new chips to run AI apps on a home PC as Invezz reported here.
$NVDA has now more than tripled over the past 52 weeks.
New service aims at data privacyCopy link to section
The new service is available immediately but neither Nvidia Corp nor Equinix reveal any immediate customer in their press release this morning.
Note that the fully managed offering helps businesses in terms of data ownership, governance, and management. Jon Lin – the executive vice president of Equinix said in an interview with Reuters today:
We want to drive privacy because what we’re hearing at large customers is they are very worried about controlling their own destiny.
Equinix dubbed the new service a cost-effective means of adopting advanced AI infrastructure on Wednesday as well. Shares of the California-based company are up roughly 1.0% at the time of writing.
