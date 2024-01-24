Stake gains naming rights to Saubers F1 team

In an announcement made at the beginning of the year, Stake, a cryptocurrency betting and casino operator became the new official partner of Sauber’s Formula 1 (F1) team. Stake became the official partner after Sauber’s contract with Alfa Romeo ended.

According to the terms of the partnership, the team will now compete under the name “Stake F1 Team” in 2024 and 2025 before switching to the Audi factory team in 2026.

Crypto betting meets Formula 1 racing

Stake F1 Team will be Sauber’s twelfth name in Formula 1 since its debut campaign in 1993. However, it is the first time the team has had a crypto-related company as its official partner. In its last two partnerships, the F1 team competed as BMW Sauber from 2006 to 2010 and as Alfa Romeo F1 Team from 2019 to 2023 in partnership with BMW and Alfa Romeo respectively.

Following the partnership with Stake, Sauber team leader Alessandro Alunni Bravi lauded the deal, noting that Stake’s new role represented the “natural and exciting step” of the betting operator’s journey in F1. In Bravi’s words, Stake has not “only successfully tapped into F1’s growing fan base to enhance its own community, but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1.”

The shift towards anonymous bookmarkers

While the partnership with Sauber’s Formula Team marks a huge milestone in the marketing efforts of the crypto gambling platform, Stake has been receiving a lot of traffic seeing that it is ranked alongside other top anonymous bookmarkers like SportBet.One.

Unlike traditional betting sites, where users must register, verify their identity, and provide personal details to place bets, anonymous bookmakers, like Stake, offer a more privacy-oriented and streamlined betting experience. Safehamsters research shows that 63% of anonymous bookmakers now prioritise blockchain technology for enhanced security and transparency, marking a significant shift towards digital trust in this evolving market.

While Stake operates non-crypto online gaming operations in the UK and the US, many of Stake’s clients come from Brazil, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations where online gambling regulations are unclear. Its licenses in Australia and Canada are pending.