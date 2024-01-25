American Airlines tops estimates in its fiscal Q4
- American Airlines reported its financial results for Q4 on Thursday.
- Here's what its CEO Robert Isom said in a press release today.
- American Airlines stock is trending up in premarket this morning.
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is trending up in premarket on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
American Airlines’ future guidanceCopy link to section
American Airlines does, however, expect to report a loss again in its current financial quarter.
Based on fuel prices and demand, the flagship air carrier sees 15 cents to 35 cents of loss in Q1. Robert Isom – its chief executive said today in a press release:
We’re delivering on our commitments and remain well-positioned for future, supported by strength of our network and travel rewards program, young and simplified fleet, and operational reliability.
For the full year, American Airlines now forecasts up to $3.25 a share of earnings. The Nasdaq-listed firm lowered its debt by about $3.2 billion in 2023. $AAL is currently down more than 20% versus its 52-week high.
American Airlines Q4 earnings snapshotCopy link to section
- Earned $19 million versus the year-ago $803 million
- Per-share earnings also declined from $1.14 to 3 cents
- Adjusted EPS printed at 29 cents as per the earnings report
- Revenue inched down 1.0% year-on-year to $13.06 billion
- Consensus was 10 cents a share on $13.02 billion revenue
Note that American Airlines doesn’t have Boeing 737 Max 9 that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently grounded in its fleet. CEO Isom also said on Thursday:
Our team produced an exceptionally strong performance in 2023. As we look forward, we remain focused on delivering reliable operation and reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline.
