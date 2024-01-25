The ECB interest rates announcement for the EU today is what no one wants to hear

Today (January 25th 2024) the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided on the latest interest rate for the Eurozone area, keeping it unchanged:

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively.”

This despite the scores of market experts, not to mention millions of cash-strapped Europeans struggling to spend under punitively high rates, wo were hoping that ECB president Christine Lagarde will announce an interest rate cut today.

Europe is ‘fragile’

However, according to Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets at fintech platform YouHodler who shared his views with Invezz ahead of the rates announcement, the decision was unsurprising:

The ECB is likely to leave the rate unchanged. Due to the still-elevated inflation, the goal of two percent looks relatively far. Also, there is some risk of seeing even higher inflation soon, particularly because of two external factors: uncertainty in the Chinese economy and tension in the Red Sea, which significantly affects supply chains. These international factors must be taken into consideration as they will also support the inflation level in the EU.”

Lienkha described the European economy currently as ‘fragile’, with the ECB not daring to make any sudden movements for fear of inflation tail-spinning out of control. He also referred to Bloomberg’s recent ‘heatmap’ for Europe, which paints a stark picture when it comes to economic recovery.

Source of above: Bloomberg Economics, PMI growth heatmap for Europe (green- improving, red- deteriorating)

Based on the above, we do not expect any rate cut soon. At the same time, the ECB has no space for further rate increases as the economy is struggling with the current borrowing cost. Overall, the situation seems fragile as several countries in the union are technically already in recession."

The decision to leave rates steady follows in the footsteps of Canada’s central bank yesterday afternoon, who gave a similar and surprisingly hawkish speech about the need for no sudden changes at this time.

BoE interest rate forecast

With the ECB keeping business as usual, the forecast for rate cuts in the near future for other regions, such as for example the United Kingdom, is getting increasingly grim.

The next BoE meeting monetary policy meeting and report is scheduled to take place on February 1st next week.