How fast is e-commerce company Temu growing in the UK? Very

Temu, the Chinese e-commerce company, is growing fast internationally, thanks to its strong marketing and low-priced items. It has grown to become one of the most-visited e-commerce companies in the world and its apps are leading their category in most countries.

Data by Similarweb shows just how fast the company is growing. The report shows that website traffic surged in the last quarter of the year jumped to over $1.19 billion. This is a major figure considering that Aliexpress had 1.4 billion and Etsy had 1.51 billion. Walmart.com had 1.5 million visitors.

Temu website traffic vs peers

All these are historic companies that have been around for decades. Temu, on the other hand, is a new company that was launched in 2022. Most of Temu’s traffic comes from the US followed by Japan, Germany, France, and the UK.

On Tuesday, I wrote about whether Temu and Shein will have an impact on British companies like Asos and Boohoo. In an emailed statement, Temu confirmed that its UK business was thriving. For example, its monthly traffic to its website has jumped to over 11 million, a few months after launch.

Other metrics are also encouraging. For example, over 25% of all Android devices in the UK have installed the app while engagement remains stable. Its conversion rate has also passed that of local companies like Curry’s and John Lewis. The statement added:

“We won the trust of many customers in our first year in the UK by listening to and meeting their needs for affordable, quality merchandise. Temu gave shoppers more choices and options to do more with their money at a crucial time when rising costs affected people from all income brackets”

Temu’s growth is because of its aggressive marketing, which is supported by the unlimited resources of PDD Holdings. In the last quarter, PDD Holdings had over $28 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Temu is also growing because of the cheap products, a wide variety of merchandise, and quick and affordable delivery costs.

The challenge, however, is how the company can become profitable and avoid following a similar path to Wish.com. After its initial success, Wish has lost users and made huge losses in the past few months. Its total monthly users have crashed from over 115 million in 2020 to 11 million in the most recent quarter.