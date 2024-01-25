Microsoft to lay off 9.0% of its gaming staff
- Microsoft says it will let go some 1,900 of its gaming employees.
- The news arrives months after it completed the Activision acquisition.
- Shares of Microsoft Corp are trending up on Thursday morning.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) are in the green this morning after the tech behemoth announced plans of cutting some 9.0% of its gaming workforce.
How many employees will be affected?Copy link to section
The multinational currently has a total of 22,000 employees in its gaming division. Of those, roughly 1,900 will be let go, it announced in a memo on Thursday.
Note that the announcement arrives only months after Microsoft Corp completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Phil Spencer – its gaming head attributed the job cut to “a larger execution plan” that he’s convinced will help minimise “areas of overlap”.
Microsoft is scheduled to report its Q2 financial results on January 30th. Consensus is for it to earn $2.76 a share versus $2.32 per share a year ago.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Tech workers’ layoffs continue in 2024Copy link to section
Microsoft is yet to comment on the layoffs it announced today. What’s already known, however, is that it will offer “full support” to those that are being let go, as per its memo on Thursday.
Tech companies are continuing to cut jobs this year after laying off well over 100,000 workers in 2023. Just days earlier, eCommerce giant eBay Inc said it will lower its headcount by some 9.0%.
Also on Thursday, Mike Ybarra – the former president of Blizzard announced his departure from Microsoft Corp and Blizzard.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “buy” rating on $MSFT that has already rallied a whopping 70% over the past 52-weeks to become a $3.0 trillion company.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
76% of retail CFD accounts lose money.