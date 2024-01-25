Space and Time launches open-source GPU accelerator for ZK proofs

Space and Time, a Microsoft-backed decentralized data warehouse, has released the open source version of Blitzer, a GPU accelerator framework powering proof of SQL.

On Thursday, Space and Time announced that Blitzer was now available to ZK protocols and developers. Open-sourcing the GPU accelerator framework offers the Web3 community a solution that’s “faster and more robust” for building GPU-accelerated zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, the platform said.

“A GPU acceleration framework acts essentially as a firmware layer between the software and hardware that maps the ZK proof software to a GPU and ensures that the math runs really fast. As we began developing the Proof of SQL protocol and looking for an open-source GPU acceleration framework to use, we realized that Proof of SQL needed something better than what was available on the market… So we built Blitzar from the ground up,” Space and Time noted via a post on its X account.

As a hardware acceleration framework, Blitzer speeds up a ZK protocol’s performance, optimizing the way it runs. With the Proof of SQL, users can verify and prove that data from queries is accurate. Blitzer has helped Proof of SQL run “sub-second,” the platform added.

In a comment shared with CoinTelegraph, Space and Time Co-Founder and Head of Research Jay White, said:

“ZK proofs are the future of Web3, and we believe that every protocol can benefit from rapid GPU acceleration. Blitzar is already a very high-performance open-source GPU acceleration framework, and we’re excited to collaborate with the broader Web3 community to continue to improve Blitzar’s performance and enable the next generation of ZK proofs.”