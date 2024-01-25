Taki DAO teams up with Flowdesk for TAKI token liquidity

Taki DAO has partnered with Flowdesk to boost liquidity for the TAKI token. TAKI is the native token for the Taki Games Network, and it powers some of the leading mobile games.

The partnership will see Flowdesk offer market-making services for the TAKI token. The partnership comes as Taki Games seeks to grow the token’s liquidity following a merger deal with Unite and the acquisition of multiple gaming studios.

Taki DAO partners with Flowdesk

Taki DAO has been looking to boost the liquidity of the TAKI token. One of the efforts towards this goal is a partnership with QuickSwap to offer deep liquidity on the Polygon blockchain. The collaboration between Taki DAO and Flowdesk will boost liquidity and open access to TAKI and the Taki gaming ecosystem.

The partnership between Taki DAO and Flowdesk points to the company’s efforts to expand its presence in Web3 gaming. Flowdesk is a leading market maker in the industry, and the collaboration will boost liquidity and improve trading services.

Liquidity is one of the main features behind the TAKI token. TAKI’s “takinomics” include a buy-and-burn mechanism where players access ample liquidity to access the token across different blockchains.

The CEO of Taki Games, Weiwei Geng said,

Liquidity is crucial to absorbing increasing sizes of TAKI purchases to power our rewards system. We’re excited to see Flowdesk partner with the TAKI DAO to help make this system more seamless for our users and to serve as a model for the rest of the gaming industry.

Flowdesk is a leading market maker. The platform allows clients to access low-latency trading infrastructure while managing liquidity with algorithmic and human traders. Projects relying on this platform can leverage their capital to maintain liquidity, which boosts transparency and control.

Boosting presence in Web3 gaming

The Taki Games CEO noted that the platform wanted to bring the 3 billion gaming fans into the blockchain industry and share in the $200 billion in revenues.

Web3 developers have pointed towards the organic demand for gaming experiences incorporating blockchain-based features like native tokens and peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces.

Gaming and blockchain technology integration is set to increase as more people now hold cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, blockchain gaming projects have failed to retail market value due to poor tokenomics. The Taki DAO and Taki Games seek to solve this issue through the “Takinomics” model that will expand revenues and bring more people on-chain.

The demand for TAKI has increased significantly in recent weeks as users seek exposure to the Taki Games ecosystem. Late last year, trading volumes for the token hit record highs before surpassing $13 million at the beginning of January. The Taki DAO now seeks to improve liquidity and ensure Web3 games maximize their potential.