Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) is in focus this morning after announcing plans of sharing its new strategy at an upcoming auto dealers convention.

Fisker executives will attend NADA

Copy link to section

Top executives of the electric vehicles company will attend the National Automobile Dealers Association show on February 2nd.

The announcement arrives shortly after Fisker committed to shifting from direct sales to dealers. Henrik Fisker – its chief executive said in a press release today:

As we execute our new Dealer Partnership strategy, I couldn’t be more excited to meet with dealers and experience their enthusiasm for Fisker brand and the award-winning Ocean SUV.

Fisker is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter in late February. Consensus is for it to lose 20 cents a share versus 54 cents per share a year ago.

Dealer partnerships will boost cash

Copy link to section

Fisker Inc is convinced that shifting to dealer partnerships will help improve its cash stature moving forward, as per its press release on Friday.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

The EV company based out of Manhattan Beach, California had about $625 million in cash and equivalents (including restricted cash) at the end of its latest reported quarter. It also signed an agreement with an undisclosed institutional investor this week that is expected to free up cash (read more).

The New York listed firm has already attracted interest from some 100 dealers in Europe and North America. It will deliver its first vehicles to dealers next month, the press release added.

$FSR I like the steps that Fisker has taken. These are extremely encouraging and if executed right, it can result in a massive spike to the stock. Easily foresee a 100% return from current stock price levels. Management is doing the right things.https://t.co/yE1ST5zBMa — Tech Savvy (@harekrishna2025) January 25, 2024

Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on $FSR that is currently trading at under 80 cents only.