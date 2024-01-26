Volvo financial results: carmaker nets speedy sales for 2023

Volvo Cars on January 26th reported the full year 2024 and Q4 financial results in Stockholm before markets opened.

The company announced strong net sales, in keeping with the first three quarters of the financial year, as well as other thought-provoking figures. In both a webcast and a press release, Volvo said that

For the full year 2023, we increased net sales by almost SEK 80 billion to SEK 553 billion and the adjusted operating income to SEK 77.6 billion (50.5), with an adjusted operating margin of 14.0 percent.”

In addition, Q4 net sales were up ten percent at SEK 148.1 billion and earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.93 (roughly $3.26).

Racing ahead of expectations

Ahead of the earnings report, analysts expected the European car giant to announce a net profit of around SEK 12.65 billion for Q4, up from SEK 6.69 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Overall, sales were to rise to approximately SEK 136.3 billion for 2023, up marginally YoY from 2022’s full-year amount of SEK 134.3 billion.

However, many were expecting depressed truck sales for the company, as demand for these noticeably slowed in 2023.

A good start

Volvo has had a good start to 2024 so far. On January 5th, the carmaker announced that December 2023’s numbers had shown an all-time high sales record for Volvo cars, off the back of ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles.

The climate-conscious push for more and more EVs, especially in Europe, has served the Swiss car brand well. In the same press release, Volvo said that:

Last year, Volvo Cars sold 113,419 fully electric cars, an increase of 70 per cent compared to 2022, and 152,561 plug-in hybrid cars, which was a 10 per cent increase compared to 2022. Sales of fully electric cars accounted for 16 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during 2023.”

The Volvo share price

Volvo’s share price has risen by more than 30 percent in the past year, driven by strong truck and EV sales, predominantly in Europe but also increasingly in the U.S.

Before markets opened on Friday, the Volvo share price was trading at SEK250,95 off the back of optimism in the markets for the earnings figures. This was up significantly from its previous close price of SEK250.10.

Volvo’s full annual report, with further details on the 2023 year, will be published on the company’s website on February 29th.