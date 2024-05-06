Hong Kong’s bitcoin ETFs garner $230 million in first week, outperforming futures

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Hong Kong’s introduction of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has marked a significant milestone, amassing $230 million in assets under management (AUM) in just their first week, surpassing their futures counterparts and reflecting a broader global trend towards cryptocurrency acceptance.

Rapid accumulation of assets under management

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange data revealed that the total AUM for virtual asset spot ETFs, which include both Bitcoin and Ethereum, reached $273 million.

This figure notably exceeds the $152 million AUM of virtual asset futures ETFs by nearly 80%, underscoring the strong investor interest in direct cryptocurrency exposures versus futures-based strategies.

Leading performers among new ETFs

Among the newly launched products, China Asset Management Co. (China AMC) led the pack with its ETFs securing impressive sums shortly after launch—$116 million for Bitcoin and $19 million for Ethereum.

Other notable performances were seen from Bosera International and HashKey Capital, with their Bitcoin ETF gathering $57 million and their Ethereum counterpart $11.6 million.

Similarly, Harvest Global Investment managed to attract about $57 million for its Bitcoin ETF and $11.5 million for its Ethereum ETF.

Context from global developments

The enthusiasm for spot Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong mirrors trends in other nations where similar financial products have been launched.

For example, the U.S. saw significant interest in its first Bitcoin futures ETFs in 2021, although the market is still awaiting approval for pure spot Bitcoin ETFs due to regulatory hurdles.

Countries like Canada and Brazil have successfully launched spot Bitcoin ETFs, experiencing substantial investor interest, which has paved the way for other markets to follow suit.

Implications for the cryptocurrency market

The success of Hong Kong’s spot Bitcoin ETFs in their initial phase suggests a maturing market increasingly comfortable with traditional financial structures like ETFs for investing in digital assets.

This move could potentially lead to more widespread acceptance and normalization of cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance, not just in Hong Kong but globally.