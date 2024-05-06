Palantir Q1 earnings: commercial strength drives 21% increase in revenue

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading up in extended hours on Monday after reporting better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter.

Palantir issues upbeat future guidance

Investors are cheering also because the management issued upbeat guidance for the future. $PLTR now forecasts its revenue to fall between $649 million and $653 million in its current fiscal quarter.

Analysts, in comparison, were at $643 million. Alex Karp – the chief executive of Palantir said in a press release today:

Our intention is to make our Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) the most dominant infrastructure in the market and power the effective deployment of artificial intelligence and large language models across institutions.

The New York listed firm expects its U.S. commercial business to grow by at least 45% in 2024. Note that our market analyst Ritesh A. is bullish on Palantir stock at writing.

Palantir Q1 earnings snapshot

Earned $106 million versus the year-ago $17 million

Per-share earnings also improved from 1 cent to 4 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at 8 cents as per the earnings report

Revenue climbed 21% year-over-year to $634 million

Consensus was 7 cents a share on $615 million in revenue

U.S. commercial customer count went up 69% to 262 customers

Palantir saw its commercial and government revenues gain 27% and 16% in Q1. CEO Karp also said in a letter to shareholders on Monday:

A growing portion of American corporate sector is now coming to us, more aware than ever of how significant AI and LLMs will be in reshaping the industries within which they operate.

It is worth mentioning here that $PLTR may soon join the S&P 500 as Invezz reported here.

