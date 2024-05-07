Lyft stock regains Minnesota rideshare driver pay losses as Q1 earnings beat expectations

Lyft stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) has jumped in the after market hours following the release of its first-quarter earnings report, which surpassed market expectations. The positive earnings report helped Lyft recoup the losses incurred today due to the compromise rideshare driver pay rates in Minnesota.

Earlier today, Minnesota lawmakers and the Minneapolis City Council reached a compromise on rideshare driver pay rates of $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute, which are lower than initially proposed. The rates stirred concerns among rideshare giants Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. and both companies criticized the rates as still too high, expressing dissatisfaction with not being part of the negotiation process and even threatened to leave the state.

Lyft stock mirrors strong Q1 performance

Although the value of Lyft stock started the year with a sharp decline dropping from a high of 15.54 in December 2023 to $12.81 at the start of January, the stock has climbed steadily to its current price as the company upped up its game.

Lyft’s first-quarter financial highlights showcase significant growth in key metrics. Gross Bookings surged to $3.7 billion, marking a substantial 21% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores the platform’s resilience and its ability to attract a growing number of users.

Additionally, revenue climbed to $1.3 billion, reflecting a 28% year-over-year increase, driven by higher ride volume and increased rider engagement.

The operational performance of Lyft in Q1 2024 reinforces its position as a leader in the ridesharing industry. With 188 million rides completed during the quarter, representing a 23% increase year-over-year, Lyft continues to experience strong demand across various use cases.

The company’s focus on improving rider retention and attracting new users has resulted in a 12% increase in active riders, totaling 21.9 million.

Lyft has adjusted its Q2 outlook upwards

Looking ahead, Lyft remains optimistic about its growth prospects for the remainder of 2024.

The company expects Gross Bookings for the second quarter to range between $4.0 billion and $4.1 billion, signaling continued momentum in ride volume. Additionally, it anticipates Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $100 million for Q2, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 2.4%.

This outlook reflects Lyft’s confidence in its ability to deliver value to shareholders and sustain its positive trajectory.

Lyft’s impressive performance in Q1 2024 underscores its resilience and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. With strong financial results and operational milestones achieved, Lyft continues to solidify its position as a leading ridesharing platform.

In a move to provide further insights into its performance and future plans, Lyft will host its first Investor Day on June 6, 2024, in New York City. This event will offer investors and analysts an opportunity to gain deeper insights into Lyft’s strategic initiatives, growth drivers, and long-term prospects.

With increased transparency and engagement with stakeholders, Lyft aims to foster trust and confidence in its business model amidst a competitive landscape.