Tellor’s (TRB) market value doubles within a week amid surged whale activity
- The crypto’s market value jumped from $143.32M to $258.81M in early May.
- Whale actions and amplified transactions suggest improved investor optimism.
- TRB price remains poised for more uptrends.
Tellor (TRB) welcomed May with an impressive performance, with its market value ballooning from $143.32 million on April 30 to $258.81 million on May 7.
TRB’s increased whale activityCopy link to section
Tellor’s substantial growth coincides with amplified movements from large-scale investors. Santiment data confirms a surge in active wallets and transactions involving TRB.
Active addresses soared from 131 on May 1 to 212 on May 6. Meanwhile, transactions worth over $100K climbed to 16 wallets within the week.
Tellor’s active addresses and whale transactions suggest soaring investor optimism as TRB explores the profitability path.
TRB price outlookCopy link to section
The altcoin retained a bullish outlook amid the surged activity, up 10% the previous day to $100.12 at press time.
Further, TRB price outperformed over the past week as it jumped 80%, outshining top assets in the cryptocurrency space.
For instance, the leading alt by value Ethereum (ETH) lost over 3% of its value within the past seven days.
and experts anticipate more upswings from the digital coin.
Javon Marks believes Tellor will explode beyond $261 as it demonstrates market strength.
Technical data supported TRB’s upward continuation. Higher lows price formations and lower lows by the momentum oscillator suggest more bullishness.
Surged active addresses and attention from whales could drive TRB prices to the target above $261 in the upcoming sessions.
