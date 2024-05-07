Tellor’s (TRB) market value doubles within a week amid surged whale activity

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Tellor (TRB) welcomed May with an impressive performance, with its market value ballooning from $143.32 million on April 30 to $258.81 million on May 7.

🐳🤑 #Tellor is one of the top performing assets thus far in May, exactly doubling in market cap since the calendar month turned. Whale transactions and address activity have both seen sudden spikes, which are suggesting potential $TRB profit takes. https://t.co/go8CU2iWAI pic.twitter.com/mES615r8ar — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 6, 2024

TRB’s increased whale activity

Tellor’s substantial growth coincides with amplified movements from large-scale investors. Santiment data confirms a surge in active wallets and transactions involving TRB.

Active addresses soared from 131 on May 1 to 212 on May 6. Meanwhile, transactions worth over $100K climbed to 16 wallets within the week.

Tellor’s active addresses and whale transactions suggest soaring investor optimism as TRB explores the profitability path.

TRB price outlook

The altcoin retained a bullish outlook amid the surged activity, up 10% the previous day to $100.12 at press time.

TRB 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Further, TRB price outperformed over the past week as it jumped 80%, outshining top assets in the cryptocurrency space.

For instance, the leading alt by value Ethereum (ETH) lost over 3% of its value within the past seven days.

and experts anticipate more upswings from the digital coin.

$TRB (Tellor) is now starting to display MAJOR STRENGTH after holding a Bullish Pattern and can still be getting ready for a MASSIVE, >315% move back to $261+! https://t.co/cFMZ033Hqv pic.twitter.com/6ZftCIVh1j — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) May 2, 2024

Javon Marks believes Tellor will explode beyond $261 as it demonstrates market strength.

Technical data supported TRB’s upward continuation. Higher lows price formations and lower lows by the momentum oscillator suggest more bullishness.

Surged active addresses and attention from whales could drive TRB prices to the target above $261 in the upcoming sessions.