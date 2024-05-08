Airbnb Q1 earnings: olympics expected to deliver a solid summer quarter
- Airbnb reported its financial results for the fourth quarter today.
- Here's what its CEO Brian Chesky said in a press release on Wednesday.
- Airbnb stock is now up rougly 20% versus the start of this year.
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is trading down in extended trading on Wednesday even though it came in ahead of Street estimates in its fiscal first quarter.
Why is Airbnb stock down in after-hours?Copy link to section
Investors are concerned because $ABNB issued somewhat of a muted guidance for the future. The vacation rental company expects its revenue to fall between $2.68 billion and $2.74 billion in Q2.
Analysts were at the top end of its range ($2.74 billion). Brian Chesky – the chief executive of Airbnb said in a letter to shareholders today:
Looking ahead to the peak summer travel season, we are already experiencing robust demand for travel around international events such as the Olympics and Euro Cup.
The Nasdaq-listed firm recorded a 3.0% increase in average daily rates to $173 in the first quarter that it ended with a record number of active listings – up 15% versus last year. Airbnb stock is now up roughly 15% versus the start of 2024.
Airbnb Q1 earnings snapshotCopy link to section
- Earned $264 million versus the year-ago $117 million
- Per-share earnings also jumped from 18 cents to 41 cents
- Adjusted EBITDA printed at $424 million as per the earnings report
- Revenue climbed 18% year-over-year to $2.06 billion
- Consensus was 23 cents a share on $2.14 billion in revenue
Airbnb reported a better-than-expected 9.5% annualised increase in nights and experiences booked while its gross booking value gained 12% to $22.9 billion in Q1 – also ahead of estimates. According to CEO Brian Chesky:
Our strong balance sheet and significant cash flow generation provides us the opportunity to pursue all three capital allocation priorities [organic growth, strategic acquisitions, return to shareholders].”
