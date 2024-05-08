Bitbot’s quick rise: $3M presale fueled by AI advancements

In an instant success, the presale for Bitbot, a leading AI-powered Telegram trading bot reached over $3 million.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This is because of Bitbot’s recent announcement of a few exciting product enhancements. The current Bitbot Gem Scanner uses advanced AI technology in its blockchain analysis.

Bitbot’s presale progression and token launch

Copy link to section

Progressing quite quickly, the project has already reached stage 13 out of 15 in its presale phase, which is anticipated to end this quarter.

The presale will run until the end of this quarter and will pave the way for the public launch of BITBOT tokens. The price of Bitbot tokens increases with each stage Bitbot advances in its presale phase, making early investment a lucrative proposition for investors.

These tools provided by Bitbot which are AI-based may offer improved insights for buying and selling, leading to short-term price fluctuations.

Bitbot’s enhanced security and advanced trading features

Copy link to section

Bitbot’s value proposition is built on security through a partnership with Knightsafe, a leader in digital cybersecurity.

Non-custodial wallets will be implemented under the management of Knightsafe as this will guarantee better protection of user assets. Moreover, Bitbot has an assortment of sophisticated trading options that can improve users’ experience.

Moreover, Bitbot offers copy trading and snipe trading features as well as including anti-MEV and anti-rug pull measures to increase platform security.

Bitbot’s innovative empowerment

Copy link to section

Bitbot is an innovative Telegram trading bot that aims at democratizing access to smart investment tools. It allows direct trading within the Telegram platform and retains full control over their assets through an intuitively designed secure interface.

This way more people could be pulled into crypto finance as financial inequalities vanish with new participants entering into the crypto market.

Exponential growth has occurred in the Bitbot community with a total of 140,000 members including a solid presence on both platform X (110,000 followers) and Telegram (nearly 30,000 members).

As this year’s product launch gets closer, the Bitbot team is strategically positioned to turn a significant part of this community into active users.

Building trust and transparency

Copy link to section

Rebranding attempts of Bitbot have greatly contributed to the pre-sale success. The new design of the website features an updated appearance and prominently displays the project’s elevated AI functionalities.

This move towards investing in AI has been touted as one of the major drivers behind an increase in pre-sale demand.

Bitbot may be a game changer in the cryptocurrency environment. Through its non-custodial Telegram trading platform which is a first in history, Bitbot ensures that funds are moved only after successful trade execution.

Retail investors are empowered by these security measures coupled with artificial intelligence trading tools that compete against institutional players effectively.

How Bitbot compares with other cryptocurrencies?

Copy link to section

Shiba and other meme coins have a $15 billion market capitalization and huge supplies. Even though it will have an initial token supply of 800 million, Bitbot is favoured among Telegram Trading Bots due to its widespread usefulness.

Among competitors such as Unibot and Banana Gun which attained significant market caps despite security concerns, Bitbot stands out with strategic advantages which may to lead to considerable growth.

Although Bitbot presales were rated in the highest percentage bracket, meme coins still dominate the market offering early investors enormous opportunities for substantial returns.