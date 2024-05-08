Exclusive: Brighty app cofounder sees ‘increased stability in crypto market’ after Bitcoin halving

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Nikolay Denisenko – the cofounder and chief technology officer of the Brighty app sees “potential for increased stability in the cryptocurrency market” following Bitcoin halving on April 19th.

Brighty is committed to mass adoption of crypto

Denisenko expects mainstream adoption on the back of increasing regulatory clarity to help with price appreciation and stabilisation over the long term.

He reiterated Brighty’s commitment to making crypto assets more broadly accepted in an interview with Invezz today.

Note that the Neobank has recently integrated Toncoin that Denisenko dubbed a “natural fit within our ecosystem” on Wednesday. Such collaborations will also contribute to increased adoption of the digital assets, he added.

The fintech app Denisenko launched in 2020 introduced a “beautiful new TON-branded Visa card” in April as well.

Brighty cofounder says security is an utmost priority

Denisenko expects crypto regulation to create some new challenges for market participants including the Brighty app in the near term.

In the long run, however, he’s convinced the related clarity and established legitimacy will help attract new investors and drive “more confidence in cryptocurrencies”.

Brighty is entirely committed to security and “complies with all relevant regulations and industry best practices” at writing, the cofounder told Invezz on Wednesday.

Measures in place to maintain trust among users include multi-factor authentication, encryption, fully covered crypto assets and “Multi-Party Computation (MPC) to ensure user privacy and transaction security”, he added.