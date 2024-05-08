Google DeepMind unveils next-gen AI model for drug discovery

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Google DeepMind has introduced the third iteration of its groundbreaking artificial intelligence model, AlphaFold, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and precision of drug design and disease treatment.

This latest development was announced in London on May 8, marking a significant step forward in the use of AI in molecular biology.

Comprehensive mapping of life’s molecules

Since its initial breakthrough in 2020, where AlphaFold utilized AI to predict protein behaviors, the tool has evolved.

The current version, developed in collaboration with Isomorphic Labs—both companies under the leadership of cofounder Demis Hassabis—has successfully mapped the interactions of all molecular structures in life, including human DNA.

Impact on drug discovery

The interaction of proteins with other molecules is crucial in the development of new medications. Proteins play various roles, from boosting human metabolism through enzymes to combating infections via antibodies.

According to the findings published in the research journal Nature, this AI model significantly cuts down both the time and financial resources needed for developing new treatments.

Innovations in molecular design

Demis Hassabis explained the capabilities of the new AlphaFold during a press briefing:

“With these new capabilities, we can design a molecule that will bind to a specific place on a protein, and we can predict how strongly it will bind.”

He emphasized the importance of this advancement for designing effective drugs and compounds to combat diseases.

AlphaFold server: A new tool for scientists

In addition to the model’s enhancements, Google DeepMind has released the “AlphaFold server.” This free online tool allows scientists to test their hypotheses in a simulated environment before conducting real-world experiments.

This initiative builds on AlphaFold’s legacy since 2021, when its predictions were made available for free to non-commercial researchers through a database containing over 200 million protein structures.

This resource has been a valuable asset, cited thousands of times in scientific literature.