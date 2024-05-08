Shopify stock (SHOP) gets a boost after strong Q1 earnings report

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shopify stock (NYSE: SHOP) has received a boost following the release of strong first-quarter 2024 financial results. The SHOP stock had taken a beating in the pre-market hours, dropping by −12.61 (16.37%) from the previous market close of $77.37 to $64.44 on 8 May, 07:19 GMT-4.

The e-commerce giant reported impressive numbers, exceeding expectations and demonstrating robust growth across various key metrics.

Shopify posts strong revenue growth

Shopify’s Q1 2024 revenue surged by 23% year-over-year, reaching $1.9 billion. Adjusting for the sale of their logistics businesses, this growth jumps to an impressive 29%.

The company’s Merchant Solutions revenue saw a 20% increase, primarily driven by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and the continued penetration of Shopify Payments.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) itself increased by 23% to $60.9 billion, demonstrating the platform’s continued popularity among merchants.

Free cash flow doubles year over year

Not only did Shopify witness substantial revenue growth, but its profitability also soared. Gross profit dollars surged by 33% to $957 million compared to the previous year.

The gross margin for the quarter stood at 51.4%, a significant improvement from 47.5% in Q1 2023.

Additionally, the company’s free cash flow doubled year-over-year, reaching $232 million with a free cash flow margin of 12%.

Optimistic outlook for Shopify (SHOP) in Q2, 2024

Looking ahead, Shopify remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.

For the second quarter of 2024, Shopify remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company expects revenue to grow at a high-teens percentage rate in the second quarter of 2024, with a gross margin decrease of approximately 50 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Despite facing headwinds from the sale of its logistics businesses, Shopify is confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

With a solid cash position of $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, and a net cash position of $4.3 billion, Shopify is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value.