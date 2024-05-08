Shopify stock (SHOP) gets a boost after strong Q1 earnings report
- Shopify revenue for Q1 is up 23%, and up 29% adjusting for the sale of the company's logistics businesses.
- The company's free cash flow margin doubled year over year to 12%
- The company's gross profit went up 33% in the first quarter.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Shopify stock (NYSE: SHOP) has received a boost following the release of strong first-quarter 2024 financial results. The SHOP stock had taken a beating in the pre-market hours, dropping by −12.61 (16.37%) from the previous market close of $77.37 to $64.44 on 8 May, 07:19 GMT-4.
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
The e-commerce giant reported impressive numbers, exceeding expectations and demonstrating robust growth across various key metrics.
Shopify posts strong revenue growthCopy link to section
Shopify’s Q1 2024 revenue surged by 23% year-over-year, reaching $1.9 billion. Adjusting for the sale of their logistics businesses, this growth jumps to an impressive 29%.
The company’s Merchant Solutions revenue saw a 20% increase, primarily driven by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and the continued penetration of Shopify Payments.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) itself increased by 23% to $60.9 billion, demonstrating the platform’s continued popularity among merchants.
Free cash flow doubles year over yearCopy link to section
Not only did Shopify witness substantial revenue growth, but its profitability also soared. Gross profit dollars surged by 33% to $957 million compared to the previous year.
The gross margin for the quarter stood at 51.4%, a significant improvement from 47.5% in Q1 2023.
Additionally, the company’s free cash flow doubled year-over-year, reaching $232 million with a free cash flow margin of 12%.
Optimistic outlook for Shopify (SHOP) in Q2, 2024Copy link to section
Looking ahead, Shopify remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.
For the second quarter of 2024, Shopify remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company expects revenue to grow at a high-teens percentage rate in the second quarter of 2024, with a gross margin decrease of approximately 50 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Despite facing headwinds from the sale of its logistics businesses, Shopify is confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.
With a solid cash position of $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, and a net cash position of $4.3 billion, Shopify is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value.
Want easy-to-follow crypto, forex & stock trading signals? Make trading simple by copying our team of pro-traders. Consistent results. Sign-up today at Invezz Signals™.