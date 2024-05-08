SoftBank, Microsoft, Nvidia just invested a record $1 billion in UK-based AI firm Wayve, but why?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

A UK-based firm, Wayve, specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for self-driving cars, has raised a groundbreaking $1.05 billion (£840 million) in what marks the largest investment in a European AI company to date.

SoftBank, Microsoft and Nvidia back Wayve

The funding round, led by investment firm SoftBank, saw significant contributions from Microsoft and Nvidia, underscoring strong industry confidence in Wayve’s innovative approach to autonomous vehicle technology.

This substantial investment aims to propel the development and deployment of AI-driven self-driving cars, signaling a major leap forward in automotive technology.

UK positioned as a leader in AI innovation

The investment has garnered attention at the highest levels of UK government, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proclaiming it as a testament to the UK’s stature as an “AI superpower.”

The funding not only cements the UK’s role in leading global AI development but also highlights the potential of its AI ecosystem to foster significant technological advancements.

Advancing autonomous vehicle technology

Wayve plans to use the funds to enhance its “embodied AI” technology, which allows vehicles to interact with and learn from their real-world surroundings.

This capability is distinct from other AI applications that perform cognitive or generative tasks, such as responding to queries or generating images.

Regulatory landscape and future of transport

The UK government is actively preparing the regulatory groundwork to support the integration of autonomous vehicles on its roads.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper indicated that self-driving vehicles might be seen on some UK roads by 2026, with legislation expected to pass soon to facilitate this advancement.

The forthcoming Automated Vehicles Bill is set to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework, ensuring the safe use of cars with assistive or autonomous driving features.

Challenges and scrutiny in self-driving sector

Despite the optimism surrounding autonomous driving technology, the sector faces international scrutiny due to safety concerns. Incidents in the US involving AI-powered driving features have led to investigations by regulators, including a recent probe into Ford’s BlueCruise technology.

Similarly, Tesla has faced significant regulatory challenges, including a recall of over two million vehicles following safety reviews by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).