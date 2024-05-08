Sophon raises $60 M in node sale on zkSync Hyperchain

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Sophon, an entertainment-focused zkSync Hyperchain, has raised $60 million through its node sale.

The sale began less than a week ago, showcasing rapid investor interest in the burgeoning blockchain project.

Funding round beats goal

The node sale, which introduced 200,000 nodes structured in multiple tiers, surpassed its financial goal by accumulating over $60 million in wETH.

This follows a $10 million funding round that included major backers such as Paper Ventures and Maven 11, with contributions from Spartan, SevenX, and OKX Ventures.

Currently, 121,000 nodes have been sold, indicating strong market demand.

What different about Sophon?

Sophon leverages the Hyperchain modular blockchain architecture pioneered by Matter Labs. It plans to launch as a Layer 2 rollup validium in Q3 2024, utilizing the advanced zkSync codebase.

Unlike traditional networks requiring numerous active validators, Sophon’s structure involves a central sequencer to streamline operations, while node license holders can delegate their licenses to earn a share of network fees.

With ERC-721 node licenses, holders can earn Sophon tokens—20% of the total supply will be distributed over the first 36 months post-launch.

These licenses enable participation in network validation and governance activities like indexing or running a light node.

Sophon’s airdrop campaign

Sophon is also initiating a unique airdrop campaign, starting with staking assets such as $BEAM and $ZENT, to promote the $SOPH token distribution. Further details on the campaign and additional staking assets will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.