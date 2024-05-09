Plug Power Q1 earnings: ‘we continue to make steady progress’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading down in premarket on Thursday after coming in shy of Street estimates for its fiscal first quarter.

Notable figures in $PLUG Q1 earnings release

The hydrogen fuel cells company lost 46 cents on a per share basis in its recently concluded quarter. Analysts, in comparison, were at 33 cents per share.

$PLUG generated about $120 million in sales in Q1 – also short of $158 million expected. Still, Andy Marsh – the chief executive of Plug Power said in a press release today:

We continue to make steady progress by following our established goals and business priorities.

The Nasdaq-listed firm ended the quarter with some $173 million in cash and equivalents versus $135 million a year ago. Plug Power stock is down roughly 50% for the year at writing.

Is Plug Power stock worth owning in May?

In February, Plug Power announced a programme to trim its yearly operational costs by about $75 million.

As part of it, the $1.70 billion company based out of Latham, New York said it will cut an unspecified number of jobs. Still, analyst Joseph Parish told clients in a research note ahead of the earnings report:

Plug Power relies on debt, equity financing, and government support, posing risks of further dilution and dependence on favorable financing. I personally would be worried about owning such a business and risking further dilution.

The quarterly release arrives only days after $PLUG announced new cryogenic equipment supply agreements with unnamed companies as Invezz reported here. Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on Plug Power shares.