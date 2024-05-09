Warner Music Group (WMG) stock jumps as total revenue rises 7% in Q2

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) stock has jumped by almost 2% after the group reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal second quarter ending March 31, 2024, showcasing robust growth across its Recorded Music and Music Publishing divisions. At press time, May 9, 2024 at 07:32 GMT-4, the Warner Music Group (WMG) stock was trading at $35.65, up +0.56 (1.60%) from the previous market close.

The conglomerate, which boasts a rich history spanning over two centuries, has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving music industry landscape.

Solid financial performance

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, WMG reported a 7% increase in total revenue, reflecting a consistent growth trajectory when analyzed in constant currency terms. Notably, net income soared to $96 million, a substantial leap from the $37 million reported in the previous year’s quarter.

However, despite the revenue growth, operating income experienced a slight decrease of 4% to $119 million, signaling potential areas for optimization.

Adjusted OIBDA, a critical metric indicating operational performance, witnessed a notable uptick of 9% to $312 million, aligning closely with the prior-year quarter figures even when adjusted for currency fluctuations. This improvement underscores WMG’s ability to maintain profitability and efficiency amid evolving market dynamics.

Recorded Music and Music Publishing

WMG’s Recorded Music division, encompassing iconic labels such as Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone, and Warner Records, reported a 4% increase in revenue. This growth was primarily driven by digital and licensing revenue streams, offsetting declines in physical sales and artist services.

Despite facing headwinds such as the termination of distribution agreements and renewal complexities with digital partners, Recorded Music demonstrated resilience, showcasing a diverse array of hits across various genres.

On the other hand, WMG’s Music Publishing segment delivered an impressive 19% revenue growth, fueled by robust performances in digital, performance, and synchronization revenue streams. The surge in digital revenue, coupled with strategic investments in the publishing catalog, underscores the division’s ability to capitalize on the expanding digital ecosystem and emerging revenue opportunities.

Warner Music Group (WMG) Q3 outlook

Looking ahead, WMG remains committed to its long-term growth trajectory, emphasizing artist and songwriter development as a cornerstone of its strategy.

CEO Robert Kyncl highlighted the company’s dedication to discovering and nurturing talent, fostering sustainable careers, and championing the intrinsic value of music. Moreover, with a forward-looking approach, WMG aims to expand its catalog and capitalize on emerging market trends to drive future growth.

Bryan Castellani, the CFO of Warner Music Group, reiterated the importance of sustained engagement and value creation in music consumption. He emphasized the company’s focus on delivering shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational excellence.

Despite facing challenges such as increased cash used in operating activities, WMG remains confident in its ability to navigate market dynamics and deliver on its financial commitments.